REMOVE TRUMP

Join us: We are rising up for Trump’s removal.

​

Trump’s crimes against our Constitution, our democracy, our humanity, and our future make him utterly unfit to serve as president.

Impeachment is just the first step. Trump must be removed from office. And we the people must lead the way in calling for this removal.

GATHER AT THE WHITE HOUSE

We are gathering at the White House every day from Nov. 2-11 at noon and 6pm to call for Trump’s removal.

Join us! We will meet at 16th & H. Bring signs, banners, whistles, noisemakers, your friends, or just yourself. We are committed to a nonviolent convergence.

