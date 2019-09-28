I hate being a dirty hippie blogger with nothing left to say except, “I told you so,”

I started “telling you so” in 2004,

Jeeze. These stupid, incompetent, ideologically insane, hateful, arrogant, cultish, corrupt, right-wing, ignorant CLUCKS got duped, sold us out, made fools of us, betrayed us, destroyed our honor, besmirched our good name, bankrupted us, sold us up the river, destroyed our reputation, undermined our integrity, and killed thousands.

Then there was the Housing Bubble… I wrote lots and lots of posts warning about what would happen, starting in 2005.

So MANY warnings, and I told you so…

2013, Filibuster: Hate To Say It But We Told You So,

One side is being nice, always caving, compromising and conceding. The other side uses every smidgen of its power — and more — to advance the interests of its constituency. The result is always the same: more for the billionaires; We, the People lose out.

Anyway, the bloggers were right. We told you so.

