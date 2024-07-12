Panic Over Biden

I have taken positions on every side of this issue. That will likely continue.

I understand everyone on every side of this. Trump is literally an existential threat, when you figure in climate and nukes. And if you’re in a group that will be executed or rounded up. So to me every argument is understandable because so much depends on winning this.

People are terrified, so if Biden’s age makes it look like he could lose there is panic. And people are terrified so if it looks like replacing Biden could cost the election there is panic. And people are terrified so if it looks like replacing Biden with Harris could cost the election there is panic. And people are terrified so if it looks like running someone besides Harris could cost the election there is panic.

PS It also depends on planning for what happens after the election if Trump does not get the votes because their plan is obviously to have a Republican House or Republican Supreme Court put him in anyway. That’s why there was so much detailed planning for a next administration, and meetings with autocrats around the world, even when it seriously looked like he would not “win.”

Like this: Like Loading...