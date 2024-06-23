Remember,On Facebook and Google, you’re the product. The advertiser is the customer. The companies sell you to them. Advertisers pay Google and Facebook to show their ads to you.

When you see the same ad over and over and over that’s Google or Facebook telling the customer they are buying several products – “impressions,” when actually they are paying for the same product several times. That’s fraud.

And when you see no one doing anything about the fraud, that’s deregulation.

Deregulation is just another word for corruption.

