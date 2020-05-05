Hear the unloved weeping like rain

Guard your sleep from the sound of their pain

1966, Norma Tanega – You’re Dead



Don’t sing if you want to live long

They have no use for your song

You’re dead, you’re dead, you’re dead

You’re dead and outta this world

You’ll never get a second chance

Plan all your moves in advance

Stay dead, stay dead, stay dead

Stay dead and outta this world

Run fast don’t stand in the sun

There’s too much work to be done

You’re down, you’re down, you’re down

Youre down and outta this world

Don’t ever talk with your eyes

Be sure that you compromise

You’re dead, you’re dead, you’re dead

You’re dead and outta this world

Hear the unloved weeping like rain

Guard your sleep from the sound of their pain

Long gone, long gone, long gone

Long gone and outta this…

