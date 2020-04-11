RIP John Prine

While digesting Reader’s Digest in the back of a dirty book store

A plastic flag, with gum on the back fell out on the floor

Well, I picked it up and I ran outside, slapped it on my window shield

And if I could see old Betsy Ross I’d tell her how good I feel

But your flag decal won’t get you into Heaven anymore

They’re already overcrowded from your dirty little war

Now Jesus don’t like killin’, no matter what the reason’s for

And your flag decal won’t get you into Heaven anymore

Well, I went to the bank this morning and the cashier he said to me

“If you join the Christmas club we’ll give you ten of them flags for free”

Well, I didn’t mess around a bit, I took him up on what he said

And I stuck them stickers all over my car and one on my wife’s forehead

But your flag decal won’t get you into Heaven anymore

They’re already overcrowded from your dirty little war

Now Jesus don’t like killin’, no matter what the reason’s for

And your flag decal won’t get you into Heaven anymore

Well, I got my window shield so filled with flags I couldn’t see

So, I ran the car upside a curb and right into a tree

By the time they got a doctor down I was already dead

And I’ll never understand why the man standing in the pearly gates said

“But your flag decal won’t get you into Heaven anymore

We’re already overcrowded from your dirty little war”

“Now Jesus don’t like killin’, no matter what the reason’s for

And your flag decal won’t get you into Heaven anymore”

Like this: Like Loading...