We Are In Pre-WWII Germany

I was thinking about the emotional desire for normal times we see in so many of our elites. It’s dangerous right now. It leads to a blindness about what is really happening.

A lot of our Dem Representatives want to legislate, going through all the motions of passing bills even though pretty much nothing that passed the House has gotten through the Senate since Obama was elected. And they demand austerity even though austerity breeds fascism. People in the media cover the horse race as if several states aren’t going to overturn election results when Dems win.

I want to see my Representative recognize what is going on and put her body in front of the Senate Chamber doors to make a point to the public. Instead she attends mark-ups, and holds town halls to talk about the bills the House is passing. I want to see the media cover the (international) fascist movement as a fascist movement.

I think that people who write about/are in politics, etc these days should look at what they are saying and doing and ask themselves, “How would this look if I were writing/doing it in pre-WWII Germany?”

Looking at pre-war Germany, who do we remember?

