Watch It Fall (Texas this week)



Billy Strings

Well, it’s not so easy now

Though it never was back then

We still can’t seem to work this out

But you can still pretend

And these tattered walls and burning bridges

Quickly start to fall

How long until there’s nothing left at all?

I’ve been to California, man

I’ve seen them city lights

Been stranded in the desert

Scorching days and freezing nights

And I’ll never understand

Why people try to walk so tall

How long until there’s nothing left at all?

Don’t you love what you got used to?

When we used to feel so free

Won’t you wait a while in silence, love

Watch it fall with me

Well, the old men said the great Big Apple’s

Rotten to the core

With Wall Street skimming from the till

While no one minds the store

And how could someone get so low

In a building so damn tall?

How long until there’s nothing left at all?

While chunks the size of Delaware

Are falling off the poles

Our heads are buried in the sand

Our leaders dug the hole

Like junkies hooked on fossil fuel

Headin’ for withdrawal

How long until there’s nothing left at all?

Don’t you love what you got used to?

When we used to feel so free

Come and wait a while in silence, love

And watch it fall with me

Now the answers in our heads

To the questions that were asked

It boils up from underground

And leads us to the past

To a place that’s long forgotten

When we had enough for all

How long until there’s nothing left at all?

Don’t you love what you got used to?

When we try to make our stand

The hourglass is growing empty now

Just to leave a pile of sand (watch it fall)

