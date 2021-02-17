Watch It Fall (Texas this week)

Billy Strings
Well, it’s not so easy now
Though it never was back then
We still can’t seem to work this out
But you can still pretend
And these tattered walls and burning bridges
Quickly start to fall
How long until there’s nothing left at all?
I’ve been to California, man
I’ve seen them city lights
Been stranded in the desert
Scorching days and freezing nights
And I’ll never understand
Why people try to walk so tall
How long until there’s nothing left at all?
Don’t you love what you got used to?
When we used to feel so free
Won’t you wait a while in silence, love
Watch it fall with me
Well, the old men said the great Big Apple’s
Rotten to the core
With Wall Street skimming from the till
While no one minds the store
And how could someone get so low
In a building so damn tall?
How long until there’s nothing left at all?
While chunks the size of Delaware
Are falling off the poles
Our heads are buried in the sand
Our leaders dug the hole
Like junkies hooked on fossil fuel
Headin’ for withdrawal
How long until there’s nothing left at all?
Don’t you love what you got used to?
When we used to feel so free
Come and wait a while in silence, love
And watch it fall with me
Now the answers in our heads
To the questions that were asked
It boils up from underground
And leads us to the past
To a place that’s long forgotten
When we had enough for all
How long until there’s nothing left at all?
Don’t you love what you got used to?
When we try to make our stand
The hourglass is growing empty now
Just to leave a pile of sand (watch it fall)