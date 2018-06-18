The Saddest Song Right Now

Ry Cooder / Across The Borderline

There’s a place where I’ve been told

Every street is paved with gold

And it’s just across the borderline

And when it’s time to take your turn

Here’s a lesson that you must learn

You could lose more than you’ll ever hope to find

When you reach the broken promised land

And every dream slips through your hands

Then you’ll know that it’s too late to change your mind

‘Cause you’ve paid the price to come so far

Just to wind up where you are

And you’re still just across the borderline

Up and down the Rio Grande

A thousand footprints in the sand

Reveal a secret no one can define

The river flows on like a breath

In between our life and death

Tell me who’s the next to cross the borderline

En la triste oscuridad (In the sad darkness)

Hoy tenemos que cruzar (today we have to cross)

Este rÃ­o que nos llama mas alla (this river which calls us further away)

But hope remains when pride is gone

And it keeps you moving on

Calling you across the borderline

When you reach the broken promised land

Every dream slips through your hands

And you’ll know it’s too late to change your mind

‘Cause you pay the price to come so far

Just to wind up where you are

And you’re still just across the borderline

Now you’re still just across the borderline

And you’re still just across the borderline

