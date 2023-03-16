The Cost Of Regulations

When government regulates, it does so because the regulations protect the public. So it seems logical the government (us) wants those regulations implemented!

What about when a regulation means there is expensive work to be done? A restaurant needs to be wheelchair accessible. Needs additional smoke alarms and sprinklers?

WE (government) want this done for our protection. Doesn’t it make sense for us to pitch in some $$ to get the job done? (And also to fight resistance to getting it done, and resentment of regulations that protect us…)

It shouldn’t be a hardship to follow the rules.