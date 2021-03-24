Senate Dems Are Complicit In These Shootings

More shootings, nothing happens. Decades of shootings nothing happens. Millions of guns on our streets is hundreds of millions of gun manufacturer corporate profit and we all know that is why nothing happens. (Same for climate, healthcare, tobacco, you name it. It is blatant corruption and we all know it.)

I am just so sick of this. The public has been begging the Congress to do something about this for so long. Begging. Children in schools have to do “active shooter drills.” I had to do “duck and cover” nuclear war drills and it was traumatizing, imagine children doing these drills and then hearing about school after school being shot up. The adult public also lives with fear of being in a mass shooting.

41 Republican senators represent 21% of the public. The filibuster blocked anything from happening and Dems would not end the filibuster. That is the definition of “complicit.” Dems who allowed the filibuster to continue before this are complicit in this week’s shootings. Any Dems still allowing this to continue are complicit in every future shooting.

Right now we have fascists walking the streets with assault weapons openly displayed. That is fucking terrifying.

Background checks is a minimal namby-pamby little tiny half-assed approach that doesn’t begin to address the problem. Banning assault weapons has been done and needs to be done and all the assault weapons out there now need to be rounded up and melted.

I am fed up with these shootings and these assault weapons for sale and fed up with complicit Dems.

I was on Nicole Sandler’s show yesterday (starts at 27:00), and she pointed out that the 1979 song, ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’ was about a school shooting.

That’s 42 years ago!!!

So I looked up the lyrics:

The silicon chip inside her head

Gets switched to overload

And nobody’s gonna go to school today

She’s gonna make them stay at home

And daddy doesn’t understand it

He always said she was good as gold

And he can see no reasons

‘Cause there are no reasons

What reason do you need to be shown?

I don’t like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don’t like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don’t like Mondays

I wanna shoot the whole day down

The Telex machine is kept so clean

And it types to a waiting world

Her mother feels so shocked, father’s world is rocked

And their thoughts turn to their own little girl

Sweet sixteen, ain’t that peachy keen

Now it ain’t so neat to admit defeat

They can see no reasons

‘Cause there are no reasons

What reasons do you need, oh oh oh oh?

I don’t like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don’t like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don’t like Mondays

I wanna shoot the whole day down

Down, down, shoot it all down

And all the playing’s stopped in the playground now

She wants to play with the toys a while

And school’s out early and soon we be learning

And the lesson today is how to die

And then the bullhorn crackles and the captain tackles

With the problems and the hows and whys

And he can see no reasons

‘Cause there are no reasons

What reason do you need to die, die, oh oh oh?

The silicon chip inside her head

Gets switched to overload

And nobody’s gonna go to school today

She’s gonna make them stay at home

And daddy doesn’t understand it

He always said she was good as gold

And he can see no reasons

‘Cause there are no reasons

What reason do you need to be shown?

I don’t like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don’t like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don’t like

I don’t like

(Tell me why)

I don’t like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don’t like

I don’t like

(Tell me why)

I don’t like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don’t like Mondays

I wanna shoot the whole day down

