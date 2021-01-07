Republicans will escalate until they face consequences.

Ford pardoned Nixon, Reagan picked up where Nixon left off. W Bush did the same. Trump … well what can we say?

Trump still has not once faced consequences for anything he has done. Neither have Republicans. Republicans in Congress and criminal administrations do what they do and get huge payoff jobs when they leave government.

Rinse and Repeat

Republicans will escalate until they face consequences.

We can repeat this after each worse-then-the-last Republican atrocity. Until they face consequences they will escalate.

Or until they get their beloved, fascist, Handmaid’s Tale state.

