Let Them Quit

The unvaccinated right-wing nuts are a SMALL percentage of people.

If they really are quitting jobs, etc, over vaccine requirements maybe we should celebrate their exit from society. Especially the ones who encourage others to resist sensible and lawful requirements.

Especially police and others who are supposed to be dedicated to serving and protecting the public and enforcing society’s rules. If they have joined the fascist cult, it is better for the rest of us if they are not in positions of trust.

Law enforcement officials who say they will not follow the law really should be in other lines of work.

