Is Biden Another Carter?

The Carter admin was a short interim between bad and much worse, and enabled the much worse to get into power. I am fearing Biden is failing to see the urgency of the moment, thereby enabling the very worst.

Previously I was surprised and enthusiastic about how the Biden admin started out. Big programs, etc.

Lately not so much. The guy who promised he could work with Republicans can’t even get Democratic senators to support democracy.

I do not see administrative efforts to uphold democracy. Democracy requires accountability. No one has been held accountable for anything from the prior admin. Example: Trump was a co-conspirator in a case that put his lawyer Cohen in jail. That indictment could have come the minute he was not in office. So far, nothing. Never mind the obstruction of justice outlined in the Mueller Report.

It is looking like Biden has backed off several very important policies. Not cancelling student debt, not giving climate the urgency required. This is not just bad coverage, these are things he could just do himself and hasn’t. (Carter took on the oil companies and spoke to the public about the energy crisis all the time.)

Also, politically, the admin is not effectively getting the word out to the public about the good things they have already done.

There is a serious clock ticking. At any moment a Dem senator could fall ill or worse, Republicans gain the majority, and that is the end of the last hope. But they’re letting Republican “negotiate” to run that clock out.

