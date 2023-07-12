How Free Markets Work

Posted on by

“Neoliberalism” is the idea that markets are better at making decisions than democracy.

@moreperfectunion

@Jessica Burbank interrogates what type of economy the US really has. #union #unionworkers #workersrights #labor #labormovement #workingconditions #corporategreed #economy #useconomy #freemarket #plannedeconomy #banks

♬ original sound – More Perfect Union