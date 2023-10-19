Everything With Israel Is Too Little, Too Late

Decades of siding with Israel while the government of that country carried out its apartheid policies oppressing Palestinian civilians is now reaping consequences. It has made the United States and others accomplices in crimes against humanity.

I think the Israeli government’s announcement shutting off water, food and fuel to Gaza was an inflection point. It was a crime against humanity that everyone could see, and solidified people’s sympathies for the civilians mistreated by that government’s nasty, right-wing, racist apartheid policies. (I say Israel’s government here because the people in charge are right-wing Trumpers and I separate them from the people as much as I separate Hamas from the Palestinian people.)

That Trumpy government justified their long-term policies mistreating Palestinians with “self-defense” claims, saying it protected their own civilians from attack. That justification vanished when Hamas carried out that attack. Those apartheid policies are now recognized as just making things worse.

After the water, food & fuel announcement, supporters of that government (not supporters of Israel, Jews, etc, but that Trumper govt) became accomplices in a crime against humanity. Providing weapons, etc.

There is no excuse. It looks like President Biden has done a lot behind the scenes to stop Israel’s government — but anything short of demanding that govt step down is too little, too late.

PS To be clear I think the Hamas attack on civilians was an act of terror – a crime against humanity. All the people involved should be hunted down and locked in cages and kept there on display for 100 years, alive or dead.

