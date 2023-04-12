Don’t Be Stupid, Be A Smarty

In just over a week I am moving out of the country for good. The events of the last week have me wondering if I’m getting out “in time.”

“We did not leave because we thought Hitler would fail; we thought we would be able to endure the threats; it’s difficult to tear one away from ones home, culture and friends. Nobody could possibly see the “final solution;” it was considered immoral to leave, it was a feeling of duty to stay; where would you go and where would you stay. Opportunities decreased rapidly; in many situations one could not leave; an international conference convened by President Roosevelt did not permit the immigration of any more Jews. Finally, the borders were closed.”

There’s no greater dictator in the land!

Like this: Like Loading...