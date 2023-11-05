Civilian Casualties In Gaza

News report: At least 15 people were killed and 60 were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on an ambulance convoy near a hospital in Gaza.

Israel says the ambulances contained Hamas fighters.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the ambulances were carrying Hamas fighters. But look at the numbers of dead and injured! All those dead were not 15 Hamas fighters inside the ambulances and not 60 Hamas fighters injured. Many of those were civilians who happened to be there. And that is one more obvious violation of international law, ignored by our own government, inciting anger around the world.

THIS is what’s happening. The (US-supplied) Israeli war machine might be targeting Hamas (obviously not always – they are killing too many reporters, destroying too many residential buildings, removing too many civilians from their homes for that to really be the case…) but they are killing and injuring and deporting lots and lots and lots of civilians. Because we all know the Trump-allied Netanyahu government is all about ethnically cleansing the “other.”

This war is happening in the context of decades of right-wing Israeli government apartheid treating Palestinians as subhuman. The whole world sees this in that context. This is happening in the context of decades of the whole world seeing US planes and bombs falling on non-whites all around the globe.

This is NOT about “Israel” or “Jews” doing these terrible things any more than Hamas represents Palestinians or Muslims. There is a reason half of the Israeli people were out in the streets demanding the removal of this government for months before this war started. There is a reason Hamas (and Netanyahu, in cahoots with Hamas) wouldn’t allow Palestinians to vote for responsible leadership. The reason is the actual PEOPLE would have gotten rid of the fascist extremists who had taken charge on both sides.

