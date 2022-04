Advocating for government to do things that make people’s lives better means you are on the “far left.”

Do what scientists say is necessary to fight the climate catastrophe. “Far left.”

Teach about and fight systemic racism. “Far left.”

Raise the minimum wage. “Far left.”

Provide healthcare for all. “Far left.”

Restore democracy. “Far left.”

Fight corporate and billionaire influence over democracy. “Far left.”

