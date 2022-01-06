Republicans Do What They Accuse

The old “Seeing the Forest Rule” (scroll down, it’s a whole category) is “When right-wingers are accusing others of something it is usually a cover for something THEY are doing.”

Today’s edition: Voter fraud. Republicans are accusing Dems of voter fraud. Turns out the only voter fraud is Republicans.

Daily Beast, Yet Another Resident of The Villages Busted for 2020 Voter Fraud,

A fourth retiree from The Villages has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into voter fraud at the well-known central Florida retirement community.

There are lots of examples of Republicans committing voter fraud. There aren’t any examples of Dems doing that. Of course.

