Biden Crack Pipes

Obama phones

IRS targeted conservative organizations

Bill Clinton got a $500 haircut while holding up LA runway traffic

Obama born in Kenya

Hillary killed Vince Foster

John Kerry didn’t deserve his medals

George McGovern is a communist

The biggest investor in Solyndra was an Obama donor

You didn’t build that

Democrats cut Medicare

Seth Rich was killed because he knew Hillary secrets

Social Security is going broke

So so many many more. Repeated endlessly until they become “truths.”

Add your favorite in the comments.

Updates –

Welfare Cadillacs

Illegal immigrants get payments from the government

