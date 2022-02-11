Biden Crack Pipes

Obama phones
IRS targeted conservative organizations
Bill Clinton got a $500 haircut while holding up LA runway traffic
Obama born in Kenya
Hillary killed Vince Foster
John Kerry didn’t deserve his medals
George McGovern is a communist
The biggest investor in Solyndra was an Obama donor
You didn’t build that
Democrats cut Medicare
Seth Rich was killed because he knew Hillary secrets
Social Security is going broke
So so many many more. Repeated endlessly until they become “truths.”
Updates –
Welfare Cadillacs
Illegal immigrants get payments from the government