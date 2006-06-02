War in Iran?

The tea-leaf readers believe that the Bush administration is getting ready to cut a deal with Iran, and that all the hot air (see below) is just for show. My own fear is that they are wrong, and that Bush plans to provoke a war or a crisis in order to save his presidency.

Yes, that would terribly risky for the US and the world, but that won’t stop Bush. Whatever else he may be, he’s a risk-taker, and I think that he knows that he’s finished unless something big happens.

Do the Democrats have a response planned? My money says no. Half of them will probably support the war, and in the confusion the Republicans may well pull off an election victory

We’ll know soon enough.

