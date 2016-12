I’m at a motel in Roseville, CA. They serve a motel “breakfast.” I got the little egg thing for us. In the room we started eating and discovered the center had ham in it. I went to the desk to complain, it wasn’t labeled, there were no non-meat offerings…

I said there are Jews, Muslims, people from India, vegetarians, all wouldn’t be able to eat this.

The look on her face was line “one more month, and we can deal with all of them.”