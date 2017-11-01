Trump Destruction, For The Record

No help for Puerto Rico? No science at the EPA? The State Department dismantled?

The destruction is the POINT.

Trump sent the following email this week:

Friend, TIME Magazine thinks this is an ATTACK against me? “How Trump’s cabinet is dismantling government as we know it.” Good! The federal government is a broken, lobbyist-infested cesspool of corruption that abuses its power, cooks deals for crooked politicians, and despises hardworking Americans. America didn’t vote for the same old thing. You voted for a wrecking ball to obliterate the status quo and rebuild a new government OF, FOR, and BY the PEOPLE!

But the swamp is revolting! That’s why it is so important now more than ever for you to accept your 2017 Sustaining Membership BEFORE MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. The Fake News Media will do anything to try to rip apart the strong bonds of our movement. But they will never succeed — because we are fighting to save our country, and that’s a fight we will NEVER surrender. I hope to see your name on our next list of 2017 Sustaining Members before midnight. Please contribute $1 to accept your Sustaining Membership. Thank you, President Trump Signature Headshot

Donald J. Trump

President of The United States

He brags that he is a “wrecking ball.”

