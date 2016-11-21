Over and over, Trump repeated a simple message. He repeated it and repeated it and repeated it.
Clinton is corrupt. I will bring the jobs back. I will fix Washington.
What was Clinton’s repeated message? Anyone?
Over and over, Trump repeated a simple message. He repeated it and repeated it and repeated it.
Clinton is corrupt. I will bring the jobs back. I will fix Washington.
What was Clinton’s repeated message? Anyone?
Fundamental problem for Democrats generally. So busy catering to every special interest LGBTIVDMU and which bathroom they get to use that they have no message for the population at large. They speak a specialized message to each group they are addressing, but are bereft on a national platform, and therefor tend to eschew a national platform.
That means they have no central message that sticks with anybody, and it escapes them that when the population at large is not thriving then all of their little special cause groups are not thriving either.
I’m all in favor of supporting the disadvantaged. My sister calls me a “bleeding heart liberal.” But there has to be a more sweeping cause, and the Democratic Party of today has none.