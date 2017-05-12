Job Change

Friday, April 28 was my last day at Campaign for America’s Future / People’s Action and the OurFuture.org blog. After a break (and assuming Trump hasn’t killed us all) I will be writing at the Center for Media and Democracy, the organization that investigates and exposes corruption. You know them for ALEC Exposed, KOCH Exposed, SPN Exposed, SourceWatch and other incredible investigative work they do. I will be writing about corruption and democracy.