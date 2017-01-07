Mac McCaughan: Happy New Year (Prince Can’t Die Again)
Oh, it was a year when everybody died
And it was a year when the adults and children cried
For the loss of their hope, for the loss of their youth
And next year might be better but I don’t see any proof
And this year it seemed like nothing really mattered
You could say any horrible thing and rise to the top of this shitheap
So if you still have friends
Raise a glass with them
Saying, “Happy New Year, Prince can’t die again”
“No, happy New Year, Prince can’t die again”
Okay, but this could be a great year if you’re rich
Or if you’re a racist craving an authoritarian hand
And the sun will shine on you if you hate women
And then the sun itself will turn us all to sand
Yeah, this year it seemed like nothing really mattered
You could be any horrible thing and rise to the top of this shitheap
So if you still have friends
Raise a glass with them
Saying, “Happy New Year, Prince can’t die again”
“No, happy New Year, Prince can’t die again”
So gather with your retrograde relations at the table
Nursing hangovers with hatefulness and fear
Remember who needs to get out and see the world
Play the long game, muster up some cheer
‘Cause if they believe that nothing really matters
All that winning might end sooner than they think
We might not have democracy or freedom anymore
But resistance will be hatched around this drink
And yes, you you still have friends
So raise a glass with them
Saying, “Happy New Year, Prince can’t die again”
“Happy New Year, everything ends”
“Happy New Year, the South won’t rise again”
“No, Happy New Year, gotta work to make that arc bend”
“Yeah, Happy New Year, away from these old white men”
“Yeah, Happy New Year, at least Prince can’t die again”
“Happy New Year, it can’t be this one again”