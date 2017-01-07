Mac McCaughan: Happy New Year (Prince Can’t Die Again)

Oh, it was a year when everybody died

And it was a year when the adults and children cried

For the loss of their hope, for the loss of their youth

And next year might be better but I don’t see any proof

And this year it seemed like nothing really mattered

You could say any horrible thing and rise to the top of this shitheap

So if you still have friends

Raise a glass with them

Saying, “Happy New Year, Prince can’t die again”

“No, happy New Year, Prince can’t die again”

Okay, but this could be a great year if you’re rich

Or if you’re a racist craving an authoritarian hand

And the sun will shine on you if you hate women

And then the sun itself will turn us all to sand

Yeah, this year it seemed like nothing really mattered

You could be any horrible thing and rise to the top of this shitheap

So if you still have friends

Raise a glass with them

Saying, “Happy New Year, Prince can’t die again”

“No, happy New Year, Prince can’t die again”

So gather with your retrograde relations at the table

Nursing hangovers with hatefulness and fear

Remember who needs to get out and see the world

Play the long game, muster up some cheer

‘Cause if they believe that nothing really matters

All that winning might end sooner than they think

We might not have democracy or freedom anymore

But resistance will be hatched around this drink

And yes, you you still have friends

So raise a glass with them

Saying, “Happy New Year, Prince can’t die again”

“Happy New Year, everything ends”

“Happy New Year, the South won’t rise again”

“No, Happy New Year, gotta work to make that arc bend”

“Yeah, Happy New Year, away from these old white men”

“Yeah, Happy New Year, at least Prince can’t die again”

“Happy New Year, it can’t be this one again”