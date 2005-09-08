Funky Neighborhood-Oriented Coffee Shop (with Good Coffee) to Open in Portland, Oregon

Saturday, September 10th will see the grand opening of my brother’s coffeeshop, the Bipartisan Café, at 7901 S.E. Stark Street, Portland, Oregon (503.253.1051). It’s located in a not-yet-yuppified working-class neighborhood (Montavilla) which is more or less adjacent to two of the hippest places in the universe (NE Mississippi Avenue / SE Division Street).
Laura Gibson plays at 6 pm, my son’s band Amelia plays at 7 pm.
The Bipartisan Café is child-friendly and is open seven days a week, featuring Stumptown coffee, soup, sandwiches, and homemade pie. Peter hopes that it will become a neighborhood gathering place with a non-Republican slant. (Peter and I mostly agree politically, but he does not have my harsh nature).
If you’re in Portland, stop on by.
(From the Department of Shameless Kin Promotion)
Uh, which parties? Demo and Green? Green and Democratic Socialist?
Good luck to your brother!
Democrats and an unspecified other non-Republican party.
Now, there’s a reason to drive down to Portland. I’m tired of Seattle’s coffee, all of it.
Everytime I go to my current haunt, a gaggle of Pharasees from the local Hellfire Baptist Church come in and trash the place.
It may sound strange, but sometimes all I want is to drink a cuppa in peace. My soul is fine, it doesn’t need to be fluffed by greedy, hypocritical bigots.
