For Those Wondering Why I Haven’t Been Writing

I haven’t been writing.

I’m having a terrible time grappling with with the national situation. For one thing, I don’t want to write anything that might help normalize what is happening here. That includes using the word “President” for Trump.

Another, I wrote for years saying, “Wake up or the worst could happen.” And by that I meant what HAS now happened. So I’m not sure what I have to offer to help right now. The worst has happened, I don’t know that a lot of us realize how bad it really is…

So I am doing a lot of thinking. And some tweeting, at least, because I just can’t help myself.

I’ll be back.

Like this: Like Loading...