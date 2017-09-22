For Those Wondering Why I Haven’t Been Writing

I haven’t been writing.
I’m having a terrible time grappling with with the national situation. For one thing, I don’t want to write anything that might help normalize what is happening here. That includes using the word “President” for Trump.
Another, I wrote for years saying, “Wake up or the worst could happen.” And by that I meant what HAS now happened. So I’m not sure what I have to offer to help right now. The worst has happened, I don’t know that a lot of us realize how bad it really is…
So I am doing a lot of thinking. And some tweeting, at least, because I just can’t help myself.
I’ll be back.
Dave,
Your work helps progressives maintain hope, and we need your voice in a rapidly forming national consensus about political values and direction. But please understand, the nation’s progressive community is not waiting on anybody for a panacea, or even a comprehensive battle plan. Instead– thanks to your work and that of others– progressives bravely commit themselves to action, some, for the first time in their lives.
As you know, progressives are gathered in a national discourse on solving a problem of unimagined dimensions, just as American entry into World War II put the country in a collective “Now, what are we going to do?” We need your voice, along with Dean Baker, Robert Reich, Thom Hartmann, and a host of other worthy observers with the right ideas for national recovery, robust national health and sustained forward progress.
As in 1942, progressives are engaged heavily on all fronts, but that daunting array of challenges has inspired energy, not despair. Please continue to help spark that energy by contributing your insight and perspective at a time when it is needed most.
Well put!