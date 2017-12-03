A song back in style

Have you heard it on the news

About this fascist groove thang

Evil men with racist views

Spreading all across the land

Don’t just sit there on your ass

Unlock that funky chaindance

Brothers, sisters shoot your best

We don’t need this fascist groove thang

Brothers, sisters, we don’t need this fascist groove thang

History will repeat itself

Crisis point we’re near the hour

Counterforce will do no good

Hot you ass I feel your power

Hitler proves that funky stuff

Is not for you and me girl

Europe’s an unhappy land

They’ve had their fascist groove thang

Brothers, sisters, we don’t need this fascist groove thang

Democrats are out of power

Across that great wide ocean

Reagan’s president elect

Fascist God in motion

Generals tell him what to do

Stop your good time dancing

Train their guns on me and you

Fascist thang advancing

Brothers, sisters, we don’t need this fascist groove thang

Sisters, brothers lend a hand

Increase our population

Grab that groove thang by the throat

And throw it in the ocean

You’re real tonight you move my soul

Let’s cruise out of the dance war

Come out your house and dance your dance

Shake that fascist groove thang

(shake it!)

