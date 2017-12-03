A song back in style
Have you heard it on the news
About this fascist groove thang
Evil men with racist views
Spreading all across the land
Don’t just sit there on your ass
Unlock that funky chaindance
Brothers, sisters shoot your best
We don’t need this fascist groove thang
Brothers, sisters, we don’t need this fascist groove thang
History will repeat itself
Crisis point we’re near the hour
Counterforce will do no good
Hot you ass I feel your power
Hitler proves that funky stuff
Is not for you and me girl
Europe’s an unhappy land
They’ve had their fascist groove thang
Brothers, sisters, we don’t need this fascist groove thang
Democrats are out of power
Across that great wide ocean
Reagan’s president elect
Fascist God in motion
Generals tell him what to do
Stop your good time dancing
Train their guns on me and you
Fascist thang advancing
Brothers, sisters, we don’t need this fascist groove thang
Sisters, brothers lend a hand
Increase our population
Grab that groove thang by the throat
And throw it in the ocean
You’re real tonight you move my soul
Let’s cruise out of the dance war
Come out your house and dance your dance
Shake that fascist groove thang
(shake it!)